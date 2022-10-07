Wisconsin Lottery: 3 winners in just 1 week

article

The Wisconsin Lottery reported on Friday, Oct. 7 they had three winning tickets worth more than $1 million sold or claimed in just one week.

The big wins started on Wednesday, Sept. 27 when a $1 Million Royal Millions scratch ticket was claimed after being purchased from a Kwik Trip on Saint Paul Avenue in Waukesha.

On Oct. 1, a winning $1 million Powerball ticket was sold from Kwik Trip on Gateway Ave, in Mauston.

The hot streak continued on Oct. 4 when a winning $1 million ticket from the Tremendous Two million scratch game was claimed after being sold at a Kwik Trip on Evergreen Drive in Grand Chute.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Big wins aren't new to the Wisconsin Lottery. Less than a month ago, two $1 million winning tickets and two $100,000 All or Nothing winning tickets were sold.