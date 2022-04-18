Expect more Wisconsin legislative maps lawsuits, group says

We can expect more lawsuits when it comes to Wisconsin's legislative maps.

That's the message from a group formed to try and stop gerrymandering in the state.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court on Friday adopted Republican-drawn maps for the state Legislature, handing the GOP a victory just weeks after initially approving maps drawn by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.

The court reversed itself after the U.S. Supreme Court in March said Evers' maps were incorrectly adopted and came just as candidates were about to begin circulating nominating papers to appear on this year's ballot without being sure of district boundaries.

Democrats would have made some marginal gains under Evers’ plan, but Republicans were projected to maintain their majorities in the Assembly and Senate, according to an analysis from the governor’s office.

"The Fair Maps Coalition" says the fight is not over, but the maps chosen by the Supreme Court of Wisconsin will likely be in place for the upcoming midterms.

"I think that is very likely correct that these are going to be the maps for 2022," said a group member. "Any challenges to the maps now the courts would likely consider too close to the elections, and to be honest, the hardworking clerks from our state need to be administering elections already."

The next big election in Wisconsin is the partisan primaries on Aug. 9 to decide who is on the ballot in November.

Races include U.S. Senate and the governor's office.