Fuel blend requirements: Wisconsin lawmakers ask EPA to waive them

A group of Wisconsin legislators are requesting the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) lift the fuel blend requirements for affected counties in southeast Wisconsin – as a way to ease the strain of high gas prices.

In a letter written to EPA Administrator Michael Regan on Tuesday, June 7, the legislators point out the fuel blend requirements by the EPA can be waived if the administrator finds "it is in the public interest to grant the waiver."

The letter says, "Many citizens are feeling the pinch at the pump and looking for any form of relief. Currently, gas prices in Wisconsin's RFG (reformulated gas) area are on average 40 cents higher per gallon than prices in areas of Wisconsin not required to have blended fuels. Lifting the fuel blending requirement will give citizens in those counties significant savings over time."

The lawmakers are urging the waiver be granted -- so Wisconsin residents can keep their summer travel plans -- and, in turn, help "stimulate the economy."