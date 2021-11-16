Wisconsin landlord-tenant law violated, AG Kaul says

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul announced on Tuesday, Nov. 16 the filing of a civil law enforcement action against Youssef (Joe) Berrada and his property management company, Berrada Properties Management, Inc.

A news release from the AG's office says the complaint alleges Mr. Berrada and Berrada Properties Management, Inc., violated Wisconsin landlord-tenant law by including illegal provisions in leases, illegally charging tenants late rent fees and court fees, and engaging in illegal security deposit deduction practices. The complaint also alleges that Defendants engaged in several illegal practices while remodeling newly acquired buildings with existing tenants, including: forcing tenants out of their apartment, throwing away tenant property, and entering apartments at unreasonable times and without proper notice.

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul

Berrada is the sole owner of more than 170 limited liability companies that combined own more than 8,000 apartment units in Wisconsin, most of which are in Milwaukee and Racine. Berrada is also the sole owner of Berrada Properties Management, Inc., which manages all the apartment units.

Joe Goldberger, attorney for Berrada Properties Management, Inc., issued the following statement:

"We are aware of the complaint filed yesterday by the State of Wisconsin. Berrada Properties Management, Inc. vehemently denies any assertion of wrongdoing and will vigorously defend its interests. We remain committed to providing high quality housing to serve our tenants in and around the Milwaukee area. We will make no additional comments concerning the pending litigation at this time."

The case is being brought by the DOJ after referral from the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, which investigated the alleged violations. Wisconsinites can file a landlord/tenant complaint by visiting DATCP’s File a Consumer Complaint webpage. The case is being handled by Assistant Attorneys General Robert B. Bresette and Gregory A. Myszkowski of the Department of Justice Public Protection Unit.