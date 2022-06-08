Wisconsin judge's killing brings judicial safety to the forefront

John Roemer, a retired Wisconsin judge, was fatally shot in his Juneau County home by a man identified by authorities as Douglas Uhde, 56, who Roemer sentenced to prison in a 2001 burglary case. Uhde shot himself and died at the hospital. Five days after Roemer's murder, a man carrying a gun, knife and zip ties was arrested Wednesday, June 8 near Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh's home in Maryland after threatening to kill the justice.

Those threats and attacks have brought judicial safety to the forefront.

Former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Janine Geske said security has always been a concern, but she's afraid judges are now being swept up in political fights, putting them in danger.

They are the people who make some of the most important decisions, determining the fates of those who sit in their courtrooms.

Retired Judge John Roemer killed in Town of Lisbon, Juneau County, Wisconsin

"The judiciary is becoming more and more important, rather than less," said Justice Geske, law professor at Marquette University.

In a matter of days, violence and threats of violence have shown how judges' lives are being put in danger.

"It’s scary because there’s really very little protection for judges," said Justice Geske.

Geske served for more than a decade as a Milwaukee County judge.

Douglas Uhde (Courtesy: Wisconsin DOC)

"My career, I had a couple of those where I had police officers sleeping in my living room," said Geske. "Another point where we pulled the kids out of schools and got out of the area."

She said while the threats have always been there, today's climate may be stoking the flames.

"I am concerned now that justices are being swept up into the political, partisan fights that are going on, in addition to being criticized for particular opinions," said Justice Geske.

Judges do not get extra security.

Safety expert Brian Dorow said high-profile people need to have a plan now, more than ever.

"You have to have target hardening at your work, all the way through the course of your day," said Dorow.

Wisconsin Supreme Court chambers

There is increased focus now on protecting the people who uphold the law.

"If people are afraid to take a position, if people don’t have faith in those judges, then our system crumbles," said Justice Geske.

Milwaukee County Chief Judge Mary Triggiano issued this statement to FOX6 News:

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of our colleague and friend to an act of horrific violence in his home. Our dedicated women and men of our judiciary must be able to render fair and just decisions without fear of reprisal or physical harm. Such tragedies call for action to improve security. As such, we continue to work with law enforcement and others to make sure judges, court commissioners and all court employees are safe. At this time and out of an abundance of caution, I am not commenting on any specific security efforts. However, we are focused on enhancing personal and courtroom security and specific trainings for our court family."