Wisconsin serial fraudster arrested, crimes committed across state

The Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, Feb. 2 announced the arrest of a woman who they say stole ID cards and used them to take money out of bank accounts across the state – including in southeastern Wisconsin.

Officials said Kimberley Maine broke into several vehicles and stole identification cards, check books, and financial cards in Lake Hallie on Oct. 1, 2022. She used the stolen items in Beaver Dam, Howards Grove, Plymouth, Sheboygan and West Bend – as well as other cities.

Authorities said, during the repeated crimes, Maine drove vehicles with stolen license plates from multiple states. She had stolen IDs and from other states at the time of her arrest, too.

Maine also wore colored wigs and contact lenses during the crimes, according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office asked the public to continue reporting evidence that positively identifies Maine as a suspect in similar crimes. Reports of fraud or loss will be combined into a federal case and used at sentencing.