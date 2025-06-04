Wisconsin Humane Society reduces dog adoption fees; capacity at 'crisis level'

article

The Brief The Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS) has reduced dog adoption fees in response to rising dog population at all its sheltering locations. Adoption fees for dogs over 6 months old are now $75, and adoption fees for "benchwarmer" dogs are $25. The promotion runs through June 11.



Dog adoption fees at the Wisconsin Humane Society have been reduced in response to the rising dog population at all its sheltering locations.

Adoption fees

What we know:

Adoption fees for dogs over 6 months old are now $75, and adoption fees for "benchwarmer" dogs are $25.

The promotion runs through Wednesday, June 11.

"Dog kennel capacity is at crisis level, and we are in desperate need of canine adopters and foster parents," said Angela Speed, vice president of marketing and communications. "Right now, we are caring for nearly 400 dogs across our organization, with more than 100 of them ready to go home today!"

What you can do:

WHS has sheltering locations in Sturgeon Bay, Green Bay, Saukville, Milwaukee, Racine, and Kenosha, and some dogs are available for adoption from foster homes.

To view dogs available for adoption, head to www.wihumane.org/adopt.

Can't adopt but still want to help?

You can help open shelter space AND make a direct difference in the life of an animal by bringing one home to foster! WHS provides necessary medications, supplies, food, instructions, and support; you provide the love until they are ready for a home of their own.

If you’re not already an approved foster parent, getting started is easy - apply today at https://www.wihumane.org/foster/apply,