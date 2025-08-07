Wisconsin Humane Society overcrowding, foster parents urgently needed

article

The Brief The Wisconsin Humane Society is dealing with overcrowding conditions after a large intake of animals. WHS is in urgent need of foster parents, especially for cats and kittens. In addition to the plea for foster parents, WHS is also running adoption specials.



The Wisconsin Humane Society needs your help in fostering cats and kittens after an "unprecedented intake" of animals, especially surrendered cats.

According to the Wisconsin Humane Society, on Tuesday alone, 100 cats and kittens came in as surrenders or strays across WHS locations.

WHS is currently caring for 1,500 animals, including nearly 1,100 felines, which is about 250 more cats in-care on a daily basis compared to 2024.

What they're saying:

"Kennel space has become so tight, we've had to set up temporary accommodations in unconventional spaces at some of our campuses," said Angela Speed, Vice President of Marketing and Communications. "As novel as it is to have cats in office spaces, these kitties would greatly appreciate a vacation in your spare room or even bathroom."

What you can do:

To become a WHS foster home, you simply watch the online orientation video, fill out the application, and WHS will get back to you as soon as possible with next steps – and access to the full list of animals in need of foster support.

Common questions

What to Know:

Animals may need foster care to recuperate from an illness or injury in a home environment, are too young for adoption, or to open up another space at the shelter for the next animal in need. Foster for space is the highest need right now.

No, you don't need a lot of space in your home.

Yes, you can definitely foster if you have children.

Yes, you get to select which animal to bring home from our list of those in need of foster care.

And yes, you can become a foster parent if you already have pets!

No experience necessary; WHS will provide supplies, instructions, and buckets of gratitude!

"In addition to our plea for foster parents, we are also running several adoption promotions for both cats and dogs to help encourage more adopters, added Speed. "From $75 adoption fees for adult dogs to 50% off all kitten fees and entirely waived fees for adult cats, we’re hoping to find homes for hundreds of animals in August."