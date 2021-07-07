Wisconsin Humane Society: Cats removed from home, could be 80 total

article

The Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS) is looking to house dozens of cats after more than 50 were recently surrendered from a single household.

WHS said it has received 55 cats already and expects 25 more to come in from the same household in the coming days – a total of possibly 80 animals.

Many of the cats are severely under-socialized and require medical attention for a variety of ailments, WHS said in a Facebook post.

Although some of the cats have already been available for adoption, many of them will need further care before they’re ready for homes of their own.

Ways to help

Foster: WHS is in the thick of cat season – more than 400 felines have come to WHS in the past two weeks alone. The extra space that foster homes provide allows WHS to help in large-scale cases like this: wihumane.org/foster . Donate: If you can help with a donation of any size toward the animals' food, medical care and supplies, contributions can be made using the donate button online: bit.ly/55CatsDonate . Adopt: If you've been considering a new family member, let this be the sign, WHS says.

Total, WHS has more than 130 cats and kittens available. Available cats can be viewed at wihumane.org/adopt.

Message from WHS regarding animal hoarding:

If you believe someone is struggling with animal hoarding, it’s important to reach out for help. It’s a serious problem that can quickly spiral out of control, affecting not only the animals, but the owners, their families, and the community. Call your local animal welfare organization, health department, mental health agency, or law enforcement for supportive resources.