Wisconsin Humane Society receives 75 cats in 1 week

The Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS) just saw a large rise in its number of cats -- taking in 75 felines via surrender and rescue in the same week.

According to a Facebook post, WHS is now looking for permanent caretakers for the cats, most of which are "severely undersocialized" and required medical attention upon arrival. A large number of the cats, the humane society said, have never had human contact.

The humane said the undersocialized cats can thrive as working cats in environments like barns and warehouses. Anyone interested in adopting a pair of working cats can begin the application process online.

WHS said 55 cats came in as a private surrender, and another 20 starts were brought by law enforcement from an abandoned building.

The Wisconsin Humane Society will continue providing care for cats that need it until they are ready for adoption. Donations to the humane society can be made online.

