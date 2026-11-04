Wisconsin Bald Eagle in critical condition from lead poisoning

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The Brief The Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS) Wildlife Rehabilitation Center is treating a Bald Eagle suffering from lead poisoning. X-rays showed two to three tiny metallic pieces in the eagle's stomach. Though the exact source is unknown, fishing tackle and ammunition are likely culprits in accidental wildlife poisonings.



A Bald Eagle is in critical condition at the Wisconsin Humane Society Wildlife Rehabilitation Center due to lead poisoning.

Bald Eagle found in yard

The backstory:

The Wisconsin Humane Society says a Milwaukee resident came home from a World Series watch party last week to an unexpected sight: a Bald Eagle hopping through a neighbor's yard.

When the resident noticed the eagle still grounded the following day, he contacted the WHS Wildlife Rehabilitation Center.

Two licensed rehabilitators safely captured the eagle and brought it to WHS for an examination. Tests revealed high lead levels—so high that the testing equipment failed to display a reading due to the severe poisoning.

Photo gallery

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Bald Eagle in critical condition at Wisconsin Humane Society after suffering lead poisoning (Courtesy: Wisconsin Humane Society)

Severe lead poisoning

Dig deeper:

X-rays revealed two to three tiny metallic fragments in the eagle's stomach, suggesting it ingested a man-made object. Because an eagle's digestive acid is extremely concentrated, even microscopic amounts of lead dissolve rapidly and enter the bloodstream, the WHS said.

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While WHS staff cannot pinpoint the exact origin of the metal pieces, fishing tackle and ammunition are frequent culprits that are often accidentally ingested by raptors and other wildlife.

What they're saying:

"We’re especially grateful to the team from the University of Wisconsin School of Veterinary Medicine program who came to evaluate and provide care for the eagle," said Alyssa Baumann, wildlife rehabilitator. "It’s far too early to tell how he’ll do, and his prognosis is heavily guarded, but we’re doing all we can in hopes of a recovery."

WHS staff report encouraging signs of improvement in recent days, noting that the eagle's breathing has stabilized, he is slowly regaining strength and alertness, and he has begun eating solid food.