Wisconsin homicides, juvenile arrested Kansas: police

The Brief A juvenile wanted in a Wisconsin homicide investigation was arrested in Kansas. A Wisconsin sheriff's office, according to WaKeeney police, said the juvenile was wanted in connection with the homicides of two people. At this time, law enforcement will not say where in Wisconsin or when the homicides took place.



A juvenile wanted in a Wisconsin homicide investigation was arrested in Kansas, according to a police department's Facebook post.

What we know:

The WaKeeney Police Department said officers stopped a vehicle that ran a stop sign. The vehicle came back stolen out of Wisconsin, and Trego County sheriff's deputies responded to the scene.

A Wisconsin sheriff's office informed Kansas law enforcement that the juvenile driver could be armed with a handgun. The juvenile was taken into custody, and investigators found items in the vehicle "consistent with the information" received from Wisconsin law enforcement.

The Wisconsin sheriff's office, according to WaKeeney police, said the juvenile was wanted in connection with the homicides of two people. That homicide investigation remains ongoing.

Police said the subject is being held in a juvenile detention center awaiting extradition.

What we don't know:

The WaKeeney Police Department did not say when the juvenile was taken into custody, which Wisconsin sheriff's office is investigating the homicides or where the homicides took place.

FOX6 News reached out to WaKeeney Police Chief Michael Romero for additional information. He would not release any further details, citing the ongoing investigation.