Jefferson County home explosion, We Energies responding

SKYFOX video from explosion in Jefferson County
SKYFOX shows you the damage done after an explosion at a residence in Jefferson County.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wis. - We Energies is responding to an explosion in Jefferson County, a company spokeswoman told FOX6 News on Tuesday afternoon, July 27.
Crews at scene of home explosion in Rome, Jefferson County.
The explosion happened in Rome. The spokeswoman said the cause is not yet known.
Crews at scene of home explosion in Rome, Jefferson County.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
