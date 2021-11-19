Wisconsin gun deer season: Hunters gear up at Fleet Farm

Wisconsin's 170th gun deer season officially opens Saturday, Nov. 20.

As hunters got their gear ready for the weekend, Fleet Farm hosted its annual "Orange Friday" for the 10th year.

Fleet Farm employees say 400 people lined up outside Friday morning, Nov. 19 at 6 a.m. – baring the cold just to get their hands on geat. Across Wisconsin, Fleet Farms were stocked with orange merchandise for the tradition.

"All the hunters can come in and find everything they need for the next day, hopefully to bag that big buck," said Kenneth Worthing, Fleet Farm senior general manager.

From gloves to hats, Fleet Farm was a one-stop shop for hunters – many taking advantage of Orange Friday sales.

"My youngest son, he’s 14, he talked me into it this year," said Mark Landvatter of Slinger. "He wants to give it a shot."

"I think more people are getting into it this year. There’s a lot of big bucks this year, so everyone’s kind of getting out trying to get one," Mitchell Ripple of Mayville said.

Fleet Farm employees noticed a record number of hunters entering the sport or returning to the woods. It is a trend they are happy to see.

"Four hundred people come in, but it’s not only older hunters, established hunters, but it’s young people, its kids, its everybody getting the fever to go hunting and I just see it skyrocketing," Worthing said.

Wisconsin's nine-day gun deer season opens Saturday, Nov. 20 and runs through Nov. 28.

