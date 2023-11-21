Wisconsin gun deer season 2023; preliminary harvest, license totals

article

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced Tuesday, Nov. 21 the preliminary deer harvest and license sale totals for the opening weekend of the 2023 gun deer season.

Preliminary DNR figures indicate the number of deer hunters in Wisconsin slightly decreased compared to 2022.

As of midnight Sunday, Nov. 19, the DNR said sales for gun, bow, crossbow, sports and conservation patron licenses reached 774,369. Of that total, 421,525 were for gun privileges only. The year-to-date sales for all deer licenses are down 0.61% from the same time last year.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The number of conservation patron licenses sold to date in 2023 is 1.5% higher than conservation patron licenses sold in 2022, the DNR said.

Of the total licenses sold, 65% were sold online, and 35% were sold in-person by DNR license agents and DNR service centers – which includes private businesses across the state.

Final license sales figures will be available in January, at which time DNR staff will perform a thorough analysis and interpretation.

In total, the DNR said hunters registered 92,050 deer statewide during the opening weekend of the 2023 gun deer hunt, compared to 103,623 registered for the same period in 2022. This is a 16% decrease from 2022 and 10% below the five-year average. A majority of the decrease was due to a decline in antlerless deer harvest, but that usually picks up over the second half of the season.

A total of 51,870 bucks were registered on opening weekend, the DNR said, compared to 56,638 in 2022. This is a 13% decrease over 2022.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Conditions for opening weekend this year were mostly clear and dry. Mornings were cold, crisp and quiet. Temperatures increased quickly each day, which seemed to suppress both hunter and deer movement somewhat in the afternoons.

Reports of breeding behavior were still coming from across the state, the DNR said, however not as common as some may have hoped, given the early start to the season on the calendar. The comfortable conditions led to many hunters spending an enjoyable weekend in nature soaking in the sights, sounds and fresh air.

A forecasted drop in temperature and lack of precipitation during the second half of the gun season should mean good conditions for those that try to make the most out of the full nine days, the DNR said.

Deer registration required

All harvested deer must be registered electronically by 5 p.m. the day after the deer is recovered. The GameReg system will prompt hunters to answer a series of questions. The unique harvest authorization number associated with each permit is required.

Hunters have three options to register their deer:

Proper registration provides accurate harvest data for DNR wildlife managers and County Deer Advisory Councils for the management of deer in Wisconsin.

Opening weekend incidents

As of 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, the DNR reports two firearm-involved hunting incidents during the opening weekend of the 2023 gun deer season, Nov. 18-19.

Forest County, Argonne Township: On Nov. 18, 2023, in the morning hours, a 53-year-old man suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the foot. He was walking to his tree stand on public property and adjusted his rifle sling when he accidentally pulled the trigger. The victim was transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Adams County, Big Flatts Township: On Nov. 19, 2023, in the morning hours, a 62-year-old man shot once at a dog, which he believed was an antlerless deer on private property. The 47-year-old woman who was walking that dog was shot in her abdomen. The victim was transported via Med Flight for her injuries.

Comparatively, during the opening weekend of the 2022 gun deer season, the DNR reported six firearm-involved hunting incidents. Of those incidents, three were self-inflicted gunshots.

Conservation wardens remind all hunters to always follow and practice the four main rules of firearm safety, otherwise known as the TAB-K formula:

T - Treat every firearm as if it is loaded.

A - Always point the muzzle in a safe direction.

B - Be certain of your target, what’s before it and what’s beyond it.

K - Keep your finger outside your trigger guard until you are safe to shoot.

The DNR said following the TAB-K formula is the best way for hunters to their part in preventing hunting incidents from occurring. This year, the DNR stresses the importance of always pointing your muzzle in a safe direction in addition to being certain of your target, what’s before it and what’s beyond it.

Learn more about safe hunting in Wisconsin on the DNR’s Hunting Safety webpage.

DNR violation hotline

Anyone with information regarding natural resource violations may confidentially report by calling or texting: 1-800-TIP-WDNR or 1-800-847-9367. The hotline is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Trained staff relay the information to conservation wardens. File a report online.