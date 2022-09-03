Expand / Collapse search

Wisconsin man who killed grandparents sentenced to life in prison

By AP Author
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
Associated Press
article

Alexander Kraus appears in Outagamie County court via video conference, June 17, 2020. (WLUK)

APPLETON, Wis. - A judge on Friday sentenced a Wisconsin man accused of fatally shooting his grandparents to life in prison.

The Appleton Post-Crescent reported that Outagamie County Judge Mitchell Metropulos ordered 20-year-old Alexander Kraus to serve at least 40 years minus the three-and-a-half years he's spent in custody before petitioning for supervised release.

Kraus pleaded guilty in 2020 to two counts of first-degree intentional homicide in connection with the April 2019 deaths of 74-year-old Dennis Kraus and 73-year-old Letha Kraus at the couple's home in Grand Chute. Alexander Kraus was 17 years old at the time of the homicides.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

He tried unsuccessfully to convince a jury during a June 2021 trial that he suffered from a mental disease and couldn't conform his actions to the law.

Kraus told the judge before he was sentenced that he loved his grandparents and that he was sorry.

First-degree intentional homicide carries a mandatory life sentence.