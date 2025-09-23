Wisconsin governor race: Republican Cong. Tom Tiffany launches campaign

article

The Brief Republican Congressman Tom Tiffany launched his campaign for Wisconsin governor on Tuesday, Sept. 23. Tiffany is one of three Republicans and five Democrats now in the race for governor. The party primaries are 11 months away – set for August 2026.



Republican Congressman Tom Tiffany announced on Tuesday, Sept. 23, that he is running for governor of Wisconsin.

In the race for governor

What they're saying:

Tiffany made the announcement on a radio show on Tuesday and had the following to say:

"It has been an honor to represent my friends and neighbors in western and northern Wisconsin in Congress, where I worked alongside President Trump to secure our border and deliver the largest tax cut in history for families, seniors, and small businesses. Now I’m ready to lead for every corner of our state.

"Under Democrat leadership in Madison, farms have disappeared, factories have shut down, and our children’s educational results have fallen behind Mississippi. In 2026, Wisconsin will have a choice between opportunity, security, and freedom or following the path of failure seen in Minnesota and Illinois. I will not allow our state to be dragged down that woke and broke road.

"As governor, I will freeze property taxes, protect our farmland from Communist China, and fight every day for families, for farmers, and for the hardworking people who make this state great. I will take on the powerful, stand for the commonsense values we share, and deliver real results for every Wisconsinite. Together, we will save Wisconsin and make the Badger State a shining star in America again."

Who is in the running?

What we know:

Also running are Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez, Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley, State Rep. Francesca Hong, State Sen. Kelda Roys and beer vendor Ryan Strnad.

The Republican field, which now includes Tiffany, is made up of three people. Washington County Executive Josh Schoemann and business owner Bill Berrien are the other two who have already launched campaigns.

What's next:

The Wisconsin party primaries are 11 months away – set for August 2026.

Reaction

What they're saying:

Democratic Governors Association spokesperson Izzi Levy

"Today, Tom Tiffany joined the chaotic field of Republican candidates for governor of Wisconsin, guaranteeing that the nasty primary is only going to get nastier. Tiffany is entering the race already at odds with voters after he tipped the scales in Washington to kick Wisconsin families off of their health insurance, threaten rural hospitals and nursing homes, drive up the cost of food, and kill good-paying jobs. And he is unapologetic about his radical record that adds to a primary race bursting with far-right extremism: he has repeatedly pushed to overturn Wisconsin’s 2020 election results, advocated for an extreme abortion ban with no exceptions, and supported cost-raising tariffs and devastating cuts to education funding in the state.

"No matter who emerges from the Republican primary, voters will be poised to reject them like they did earlier this year in favor of candidates who will work to lower costs, create jobs, and respect the rule of law. We look forward to holding Tiffany and this extreme field accountable and making sure none of them ever get close to the governor's office."

WisDems Chair Devin Remiker

"Tariff Lover Tom has been jacking up prices on Wisconsin families with his blind support for a trade war that is making everything from beer to beef to school supplies way more expensive — working Wisconsin families can’t afford Tariff Lover Tom being in charge. Tariff Lover Tom has shown us who he really is — a bought and paid for stooge who will vote to take health care and food security away from children, the elderly, and veterans to give billionaires like Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos. We’re going to show Wisconsinites what a fraud he is and defeat him next November."