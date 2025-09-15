Wisconsin governor race: State Senator Kelda Roys launches campaign
MADISON, Wis. - Democratic State Sen. Kelda Roys on Monday, Sept. 15 officially launched her campaign for Wisconsin governor.
Roys, 46, served in the state Assembly from 2009 until 2013. Roys ran for an open congressional seat in 2012, but was defeated by a fellow state lawmaker, Mark Pocan, by 50 points. She was elected to the state Senate in 2020.
"With everything on the line, Wisconsin needs a Governor who’s been training for this moment her whole career and knows how to deliver," says Democrat Kelda Roys. "We can’t afford to wait. No matter who you are or where you’re from, you deserve the freedom to thrive right now: the best public schools for every child, quality, affordable health care for every Wisconsinite, good jobs that don’t just pay the bills but help you build the future you want. I’m fighting alongside you for our Wisconsin – and together, we’re going to win."
Who is running for Wisconsin governor?
The backstory:
Roys joins Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley and the state's Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez as the Democratic candidates in the 2026 race to replace Gov. Tony Evers, who is retiring after two terms. The race is open with no incumbent running for the first time since 2010.
On the Republican side, Washington County Executive Josh Schoemann and suburban Milwaukee businessman Bill Berrien are the only announced candidates.
Other Republicans, including U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany and State Senate President Mary Felzkowski, are considering running. Tiffany has indicated that he will announce his decision later this month. Felzkowski said last week that she would not run if Tiffany gets into the race and she was undecided about a bid if he declined.
When is the election?
What's next:
The partisan primary is 11 months away in August. The general election is in November 2026.
