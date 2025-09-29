Expand / Collapse search

Wisconsin governor race: Democrat Missy Hughes launches bid

By
Published  September 29, 2025 6:54am CDT
Politics
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Missy Hughes

The Brief

    • Democrat Missy Hughes is running for Wisconsin governor.
    • Hughes is a former Organic Valley executive and previous Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation head.
    • She joins a growing number of both Democrats and Republicans also running for governor.

MADISON, Wis. - Democrat Missy Hughes announced on Monday, Sept. 29 that she is running for governor of Wisconsin.

What we know:

Hughes made the announcement on Monday morning and had the following to say: 

"I’m not a politician, and that’s the point. To create a prosperous economy for the future in all 72 counties, we need a leader who knows what it takes to create jobs, support workers, and attract businesses – and who rejects divisive politics that leaves so many behind.  As your Governor, I’ll build a Main Street Economy where every Wisconsinite can get ahead with higher wages, affordable and accessible childcare and healthcare, housing that families can afford and count on, and strong public schools that prepare every child for the future."

Hughes led Organic Valley for 17 years. She was then appointed by Governor Tony Evers to lead Wisconsin’s Economic Development Corporation.

Who is in the running?

What we know:

Also running are Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez, Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley, State Rep. Francesca Hong, State Sen. Kelda Roys, Former Wisconsin Democrat State Representative Brett Hulsey and beer vendor Ryan Strnad.

The Republican field includes Republican Congressman Tom Tiffany and Washington County Executive Josh Schoemann. 

What's next:

The Wisconsin party primaries are 11 months away – set for August 2026.

The Source: Information in this post was supplied by the Missy Hughes campaign. 

