Wisconsin governor race: Democrat Brett Hulsey launches bid

Former Wisconsin Democrat State Rep. Brett Hulsey is running for Wisconsin governor. He previously served in the Wisconsin State Assembly from 2011 to 2015. He joins a growing number of both Democrats and Republicans also running for governor.



Former Wisconsin Democrat State Representative Brett Hulsey has entered the race for Wisconsin governor.

Brett Hulsey served for four years in the Wisconsin State Assembly, which began when he was elected to the Wisconsin State Assembly's 77th district in 2010, and then he was elected to the modified 78th district following redistricting.

In 2014, he did not seek reelection for the Assembly seat, instead running for governor. He lost the Democratic Primary to Mary Burke.

Hulsey joins five other Democrats running for Wisconsin governor. Three Republicans have also entered the race.

A website for Brett Hulsey will go live soon, according to the campaign.

