Wisconsin governor race: Harris rallies for Crowley, Tiffany campaigns in Kenosha

The Brief Former Vice President Kamala Harris rallied with David Crowley on Monday in Milwaukee. Rep. Tom Tiffany campaigned in SE Wisconsin, as candidates crisscross the state on bus tours. Both campaigns are making their final push eight days before Election Day.



Former Vice President Kamala Harris rallied in battleground Wisconsin before the third game of the World Series. The Giants fan reacted when someone in the crowd shouted, "Go Brewers."

"Don’t get me started on that, but good luck to you," Harris said while laughing. "I’m not touching that, but good luck."

Kamala Harris rallied in Wisconsin

Harris rallied Monday with David Crowley at the Milwaukee’s Pfister Hotel. The visit came eight days before Election Day. Both campaigns are crisscrossing the state with bus tours.

What they're saying:

"For the last year and a half, I know many of us have been going through a whole lot of emotion: anger, sadness, disappointment, destruction, depression, all kinds of emotions," Harris said. "And we've been feeling powerless. People have been feeling like ‘I can't do anything about this.’ And I know how much pain people are in. I know how it is creating so much fear among so many communities of people."

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Tom Tiffany shared his thoughts

What they're saying:

Congressman Tom Tiffany shared his thoughts earlier Monday, as he campaigned in Kenosha.

"They brought in Kamala this week," Tiffany said. "It’s a Kamala Monday in Wisconsin. That’s how desperate the Crowley campaign is at this moment. They had to bring Kamala Harris, of all people, into Wisconsin to campaign with him."

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While former Vice President Harris backs Crowley, President Trump endorsed Tiffany. Voters will decide who should be Wisconsin’s next governor on Tuesday, Nov. 3. Early, in-person voting is already underway.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s digital staff and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.