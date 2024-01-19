Wisconsin GOP proposal; abortion ban after 14 weeks of pregnancy

article

Wisconsin Republicans are proposing a bill that would ban abortion after 14 weeks of pregnancy except in the case of a medical emergency.

Assembly Bill 975 was introduced on Friday, Jan. 19. The bill requires a public referendum before giving effect to the prohibition created in the bill. Under the bill, at the April 2024 election, the "electors would vote on the question whether the statutory provisions treated in the bill shall take effect 'thus prohibiting under Wisconsin Statutes an abortion if the probable postfertilization age of the unborn child is 14 or more weeks, except in the case of a medical emergency?'"

The bill also says "a medical emergency means a condition, in a physician's reasonable medical judgment, that so complicates the medical condition of a pregnant woman as to necessitate the immediate abortion of her pregnancy to avert her death or for which a 24-hour delay in performance or inducement of an abortion will create serious risk of substantial and irreversible impairment of one or more of the woman's major bodily functions."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

If a majority of votes cast in the election approves the question, the prohibition takes effect on the day after the election results are certified, the bill says. If the question is not approved by a majority of votes cast, this act does not take effect.

The Heal Without Harm Coalition, which is made up of Pro-Life Wisconsin, Wisconsin Right to Life, Wisconsin Family Action, and the Wisconsin Catholic Conference, opposes the GOP bill. In a statement, the coalition stated: "We are defending the legitimacy and lawfulness of our current abortion ban, s.940.04. We are supporting Sheboygan County District Attorney Joel Urmanski’s appeal in defense of 940.04. Over 90 percent of abortions in Wisconsin occur before 14 weeks."

VP Kamala Harris Wisconsin visit

Meanwhile, Vice President Kamala Harris is planning a stop in Waukesha County on Monday, Jan. 22 as part of her nationwide "Fight for Reproductive Freedoms" tour.

During her visit, Harris will discuss abortion bans and will urge attendees to use their voices and stay engaged, according to a news release.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Last year, Vice President Harris embarked on a nationwide "Fight for Our Freedoms" college tour in which she traveled to eight states.

This is a developing story.