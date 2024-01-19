VP Kamala Harris in Waukesha County on Jan. 22

article

Vice President Kamala Harris is planning a stop in Waukesha County on Monday, Jan. 22 as part of her nationwide "Fight for Reproductive Freedoms" tour.

This will mark the vice president's fifth visit to the state since being sworn in.

During her visit, Harris will discuss abortion bans and will urge attendees to use their voices and stay engaged, according to a news release.

Last year, Vice President Harris embarked on a nationwide "Fight for Our Freedoms" college tour in which she traveled to eight states.