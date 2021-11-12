Wisconsin redistricting: Maps headed for potential courts decision

The Republican-controlled Wisconsin Legislature on Thursday, Nov. 11 gave final approval to the GOP's redistricting plans, after the maps proposed by a nonpartisan commission were lambasted by several Democrats.

Gov. Tony Evers, who promoted the maps drawn up by the People's Maps Commission, has promised to veto the GOP-drawn maps, thereby sending the issue to the courts.

"Wisconsinites want fair maps and they want non-partisan redistricting," the governor said.

The Assembly passed their plans Thursday on a 60-38 vote, along strict party lines.

"This map hits all of the constitutional requirements," said State Rep. Tyler August, speaker pro tempore (R-Lake Geneva).

The GOP legislative and congressional maps are mostly based on the maps drawn up by Republicans in 2011 – keeping some districts in their control or more favorable to Republican candidates.

Again, the governor said he will veto those maps once they reach his desk, leaving the maps to be drawn by the courts.

There are two redistricting lawsuits in state and federal court. Republicans want the Conservative-controlled Wisconsin Supreme Court to handle the drawing, whereas Democrats want the federal courts to handle the task as has been done in the past.

Milwaukee Democrats voice concerns

Milwaukee Democrats opposed to both the People's Maps Commission maps and the GOP maps held an event on Milwaukee's south side Friday night, Nov. 12.

"We come out in the dark of the night to tell you that the maps will leave us in the dark as communities of color," said State Sen. Lena Taylor (D-Milwaukee).

The group brought their redistricting concerns to light.

"We are tired. We want our people, we want to see our representation, have the majority of people here. Should be able to represent own selves," said Walter Garron, Los Brown Berets state commander.

Los Brown Berets and Black Panthers joined a few Democrats in calling out the redistricting plans.

"The partisan gerrymandering is also not fair," State Rep. Sylvia Ortiz-Velez (D-Milwaukee) said.

"The step after that is we’re in court and the main issue is the Black and the brown community presently does not have representation in court that is arguing for us to have majority-minority districts," Taylor said of the anticipated court-drawn districts.

More than a dozen Democrats said they are against the Evers' supported maps from the People's Maps Commission. While they would lead to more Democratic seats, they would also impact minority communities.

"We tried many times speaking with the governor’s office and the People’s Maps Commission to address our concerns, and we were basically dismissed, gaslighted and ignored," said Velez-Ortiz.

"Here we sit, having been lectured – and many of you haven’t been here for all 10 years. But let me tell you, it’s been lecturing for 10 years about how they would do it different – until they had the chance," said Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester).

The Associated Press contributed to this report.