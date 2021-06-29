Break-ins at Wisconsin golf courses

It's not a place you'd typically think a thief might target, but two golf courses in southeast Wisconsin were broken into; the brazen crimes caught on camera.

The rolling hills and manicured Lawn at Auburn Bluffs Golf Course in Campbellsport can make for a picturesque round of golf, but what was recently caught on camera is not par for the course.

"It’s an invasion of your life," said Ree Mies, owner of Auburn Bluffs Golf Course.

On Thursday morning, June 24, Mies got a call from one of her employees.

"He said, ‘There’s been a break-in, it looks like,’" Mies said. "'You guys should get here right away.'"

Just after 3 a.m., surveillance shows a thief working to bust open an Auburn Bluffs patio door. Unsuccessful, he moves to the employee entrance.

"He had two crowbars and worked on it for almost three minutes, a little over three minutes, and couldn’t get in, so he ended up crowbarring his way through a window," said Mies.

Once inside, Mies said the burglar went right for the gaming machines. What the burglar likely didn't know is he was in for a bogey; Mies and her husband closed on the property in early June and have only been open for one week.

"He ended up only getting $43 out of the gaming machines and a dollar out of the iTunes machine," said Mies.

Thankfully, the registers had been emptied. But thousands of dollars in damage was left.

Less than an hour later, the owner of The Golf Club at Camelot in Lomira reported a nearly identical incident.

"I can definitely say from looking at our images and seeing the images from Camelot, that is the same individual," Mies said.

There, FOX6 News is told, roughly $4,000 in cash was taken from gaming machines and registers. About $1,000 in damage was done.

"We’re small business owners, and you know, we’re here for our communities," said Mies. "It…it hurts, it really does."

If you recognize the burglar or have information about either break-in, you are asked to contact authorities.

