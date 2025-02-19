Wisconsin general election; Underly, Kinser advance in state superintendent race

The Brief Incumbent Jill Underly and Brittany Kinser will face off in the April 1 election. The department holds local districts accountable for financial audits and keeps tabs on school performance. There's debates over state testing and vouchers.



You’ll soon decide dueling visions for the future of Wisconsin education.

Tuesday, Feb. 19’s primary votes are counted, setting up an election showdown for April 1.

Race for superintendent

What we know:

Two candidates made it through Tuesday's three-person primary. It's a race that’s officially nonpartisan, but Democrats are backing incumbent Jill Underly and Republicans support her challenger, Brittany Kinser.

"I will work with anyone, so I’m thankful for the Republican Party for their support. I am for the kids. This is a nonpartisan race," Kinser said. "I am a moderate. People want to know, you want to put me in a box, so I’m a moderate and I have supported both Republican and Democratic candidates. My issue is education. It’s our children."

"My opponent now in the April election, Brittany, a voucher lobbyist, I think that message is being resoundingly rejected. Wisconsinites love their public schools," Underly said.

While the state superintendent is an election easy to miss, this person oversees Wisconsin's public schools and the state's voucher program.

The department holds local districts accountable for financial audits and keeps tabs on school performance.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

It licenses teachers and sends out funding.

Brittany Kinser and Jill Underly (L to R)

In the next six weeks of the election, you’re going to hear a lot about vouchers. Wisconsin state law allows them for students of families making under a certain dollar amount so they can attend private schools.

"It’s very clear in the election result tonight that Wisconsinites value their public schools. It’s just I’m singing their song and telling their stories and educating people about the dangers of what could happen if we no longer have our public schools," Underly stated.

"We need to support all of the families. I support options for families. And they want to focus on the small 5% of families who are using a voucher, who live at a certain income level. I don’t think that’s right," responded Kinser.

Even though candidates have different views on vouchers, it's state law. So the state superintendent can't do away with the program.

Jill Underly

Another debate is over state testing standards. Underly oversaw the department's changes.

"The stunning reality is only three out of 10 students in Wisconsin are career or college-ready. Three out of 10. Right now, Jill Underly is unapologetic. She lowered the standards for our children and claims to have no regret about it."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

"We’ve implemented higher standards in math and science and added standards in career and tech ed," Underly said. "We have the highest graduation rate in state history. And we’re one of the top graduation rates in the country."

Brittany Kinser

The legislature and governor also have power to make requirements of Wisconsin schools.

On Wednesday, the Wisconsin Assembly approved a bill requiring teaching cursive.

Another bill the chamber approved would require school districts ban cellphones during class time .

Both bills would still need approval from the Wisconsin Senate and Gov. Tony Evers.

Related article