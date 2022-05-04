Wisconsin friends help Ukrainian refugees: '3 guys on a mission'

Jumping into action to help Ukrainian refugees, three friends say they couldn't stand by and watch the war play out overseas. They knew they needed to do more. They'll be traveling to Poland with supplies in hand.

They are calling this "Three Guys on a Mission." They started planning about a month ago. Two of the men are from the Milwaukee area, and they have already raised more than $12,000. They'll be taking things like medical supplies and water filters to help.

Robert Grede of Franklin is packing up for a trip of a lifetime, traveling nearly 5,000 miles with suitcases filled with needed supplies.

"It’s something to do, rather than just write a check," said Grede.

He's following his heart, taking a trip to help the thousands of refugees fleeing Ukraine.

"This is more personal, and that’s what we were looking for, something to actually make a difference," said Grede.

Grede will be joined by two other friends. They'll fly into Vienna and drive to Przemysl, Poland, about 60 miles west of Lviv, Ukraine. They'll drop off supplies and are hoping to help transport a family further west.

"We have about a week to do the most good," said Greg Ryan.

Ryan is joining Grede on the trip and has raised more than $7,000 dollars. The Riverwest man is no stranger to helping others. He's known in Milwaukee for his generosity – fixing up and giving away snowblowers and lawnmowers.

"Every time I talk to somebody about this, I get a little more scared, but I’m also excited and I’m gratified by all the support I have from all my friends," said Ryan.

These "Three Guys on a Mission" are doing their part to help out and provide hope.

"We kind of want to make a difference, and this is a good way to do it," said Grede.

The men will be documenting their trip on Facebook. They are continuing to raise money so they can get even more supplies.