Wisconsin food assistance; SNAP benefits restored, for now

The Brief Full SNAP benefits for November were deposited overnight Thursday for Wisconsin families, bringing immediate relief. Future benefits remain uncertain due to the ongoing government shutdown, creating fear about December/Christmas food security. Wisconsin officials and food banks emphasize that this is not a long-term solution, with pantries already seeing skyrocketing demand.



Families across Wisconsin received their full November SNAP benefits on Thursday night, Nov. 6. But December is up in the air.

Tracking SNAP benefits

What they're saying:

A lot has changed in 24 hours for people like Simone Davis. On Thursday, She was not sure when food assistance would be available. On Fridya, she saw the full amount hit her account.

"Everyone was like we got our stamps back, we got it back and I’m like really? I couldn’t believe it," Davis said. "You’re able to plan your meal without feeling like what am I going to do, where am I going to go."

"I was fearful and I think the community was fearful because we didn’t know what to expect," said Anita Garrett, who receives SNAP benefits and volunteers at Westcare Food Pantry. "I thank God and I think the community thanks God that we’ll have at least a Thanksgiving , we don’t know what Christmas is going to look like, but that’s what Thanksgiving is about, is being thankful."

Food assistance a "go," for now

What we know:

Throughout the day, Wisconsin families told FOX6 News their SNAP funding was deposited overnight.

In a statement, Milwaukee County Executive David said the following:

"I commend Governor Tony Evers for stepping up to deliver FoodShare assistance for the 700,000 people in Wisconsin who rely on it. Because of his leadership, Wisconsin families won't unnecessarily go hungry as we approach the holidays.

"But let me be clear: This is not a long-term solution. We are now in the longest government shutdown in American history, and future FoodShare benefits remain uncertain depending on the federal government's response.

"My administration will continue working with Governor Evers, community organizations, and local food banks to help residents navigate this challenging time, but this crisis will only end when the federal government acts. We must keep calling on President Donald Trump and leaders in Congress to deliver federal food assistance, protect affordable healthcare, and end the government shutdown – because the livelihoods of working families in Wisconsin depends on it."

Work to be done

Dig deeper:

Matt Stienstra at Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin said the job is not done.

"We don’t know what’s going to happen in December, and we don’t know what’s going to happen tomorrow," Stienstra said. "I’ve been a part of three different shutdowns in my career: 2013, 2019 and this one here and nothing has come close to matching the urgency, the stories that I’ve heard from people experiencing real hunger."

Stienstra said 83% of pantries across southeast Wisconsin saw demand skyrocket in October.