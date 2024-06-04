Wisconsin flooding from weather; problems arise for community

Severe weather and flooding from Monday night, June 3 caused problems in Iron Ridge.

The village is small, but the damage is heavy for some homes.

On the front steps to her condo, Hannah Hadley can't help but laugh. Tuesday, June 4, was a day that really began the night before. She snapped photos outside before assessing the damage inside, where she found almost a foot of water in the basement and garage.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"It's just been an eventful day," Hadley said. "Up above the landing strip of the steps, that's where the water was."

Village President Brian Esselman said the area saw more than four inches of rain in about three hours.

"We had some culverts that floated up and actually got caught over here in this one, and blocked off the water and basically flooded out this entire area," Esselman said. "You hardly can prepare for something like that."

Eventually, emergency responders unclogged the culvert.

But a little farther north, the debris shows just how high the water was outside of Savannah D'Amore’s home.

"It is very hard to comprehend how much water that there genuinely was," she said.

The water overwhelmed their sump pump and forced its way into the basement, causing damage to their home and their valuables.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

"My grandma passed away about two years ago, and I had some personal belongings of hers,"D'Amore said. "And those are just things, those are memories that you don't get back."

More rain is expected late Tuesday night.

"We are a family that – we don't give up," D'Amore said. "We don't back down from a challenge, and unfortunately, this is the challenge that we're in."