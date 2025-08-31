Wisconsin flood recovery; Sunday last day of free drop-offs in Milwaukee

The Brief Sunday, Aug. 31, was the final day for flood victims to have free access to Milwaukee's drop-off centers. Nearly 26,700 vehicles used the centers during the no-cost disposal period. Milwaukee's two drop-off collection centers have been busy following the recent historic flooding.



Sunday, Aug. 31, marked the final day for Milwaukee flood victims to drop off or request curbside pickup of flood-damaged items at the city’s collection centers.

What we know:

Weeks after historic flooding, long lines of cars continued to enter the Industrial Road location, with residents hauling ruined furniture, appliances and keepsakes.

Ricky Glass said he made at least four or five trips since the flooding.

"I was here when it first happened, and it was over 200-300 cars in line for two days in a row," Glass said. "You take advantage of it because it’s free number one. You have people that know you, they will just come say, ‘Hey I know you got a truck can you help us out,’ and that’s what you do. You not gone push them away, not at this time of day."

Alejandro Guevara, owner of Corrective Cleaning and Flood Restorative, said his crews made countless trips.

"We’re trying to help as many people as we can in the community, some of them are less fortunate or don’t have the funds," Guevara said.

As of Sunday afternoon, the city reported that about 26,700 vehicles used the two collection centers during the free disposal period.

Public Works Commissioner Jerrel Kruschke acknowledged that exceptions may still be made.

"There are going to be one offs and we understand there are some basements that have not been able to get into at this point and then we will work with those people if it’s tied to flooding," Kruschke said. "But there has to be an end point so we can transition to regular operations."

Many residents said they believe the city should extend the free service period. For now, the two drop-off centers return to regular summer hours — Tuesday through Sunday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.