Wisconsin flood recovery; Red Cross hosting multi-agency resource centers
MILWAUKEE - The American Red Cross and partners are hosting multi-agency resource centers for residents impacted by the historic flooding in Milwaukee and southeast Wisconsin.
The resource centers are one-stop locations where people affected by the disaster can receive assistance and learn about available resources as they begin planning the next steps in their recovery.
Those seeking assistance are asked to please bring proof of address.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
Multi-agency resource centers
Tuesday, Sep. 2 | 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.
King Community Center | 1531 W. Vliet Street, Milwaukee
Wednesday, Sep. 3 | 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.
McCarty Park Pavilion | 2657 S. 78th Street, West Allis
Saturday, Sep. 6 | 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Mary Ryan Boys & Girls Club | 3000 N. Sherman Blvd., Milwaukee
Some of the agencies that may be there include:
- Wisconsin Bureau of Consumer Protection
- Wisconsin BadgerCare Plus (Medicaid)
- Milwaukee County DHHS
- Wisconsin FoodShare (SNAP)
- Wisconsin Office of Insurance
- Salvation Army of Milwaukee County
- Tsu Chi Foundation
Mental health services and spiritual care will also be available.
The Source: The American Red Cross sent FOX6 a press release.