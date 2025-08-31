Wisconsin flood recovery; Red Cross hosting multi-agency resource centers

article

The Brief The American Red Cross and partners are hosting resource centers for those impacted by flooding in southeast Wisconsin. The resource centers will take place on Tuesday, Sep. 2, Wednesday, Sep. 3, and Saturday, Sep. 6. If you plan on going, you should bring proof of address.



The American Red Cross and partners are hosting multi-agency resource centers for residents impacted by the historic flooding in Milwaukee and southeast Wisconsin.

The resource centers are one-stop locations where people affected by the disaster can receive assistance and learn about available resources as they begin planning the next steps in their recovery.

Those seeking assistance are asked to please bring proof of address.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Multi-agency resource centers

Tuesday, Sep. 2 | 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

King Community Center | 1531 W. Vliet Street, Milwaukee

Wednesday, Sep. 3 | 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

McCarty Park Pavilion | 2657 S. 78th Street, West Allis

Saturday, Sep. 6 | 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Mary Ryan Boys & Girls Club | 3000 N. Sherman Blvd., Milwaukee

Related article

Some of the agencies that may be there include:

Wisconsin Bureau of Consumer Protection

Wisconsin BadgerCare Plus (Medicaid)

Milwaukee County DHHS

Wisconsin FoodShare (SNAP)

Wisconsin Office of Insurance

Salvation Army of Milwaukee County

Tsu Chi Foundation

Mental health services and spiritual care will also be available.