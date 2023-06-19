Wisconsin fish kills increase due to warming waters, DNR officials say

article

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) alerted the public on Monday, June 19 that because water temperatures are heating up, anglers may notice more dead fish than usual on their favorite waterbodies.

Officials say many underlying causes can explain this uptick in fish die-offs during warm weather periods, from pathogens such as bacteria, viruses, fungi and parasites, to environmental issues like low dissolved oxygen levels and thermal stress. The DNR reminds anglers and boaters to report fish kill events to their local fish biologist.

Though anglers and boaters may see high numbers of dead or diseased fish as waters warm, officials say these events usually do not have a lasting impact on the larger fish population.

A news release says the DNR urges anglers and their pets to never consume dead or visibly sick fish. Thoroughly cook any harvested fish and follow the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s food safety guidelines.

If you catch a diseased or dying fish or observe a fish kill, you are urged to take the following steps: