Wisconsin fire truck donated to flood-ravaged Kentucky community

A fire truck left Wisconsin on Friday, May 2, headed for Kentucky. It is a potentially life-saving donation for a flood-ravaged community.

Disaster relief from Wisconsin

What we know:

For a 30-year-old vehicle, the truck from the Cedar Grove Fire Department has never looked better. It is freshly adorned with well-wishes from Wisconsin to its new home in Kentucky.

The rig is the latest effort from what has become J.J. Winnemuller's passion project – Helping Hands Disaster Relief.

What they're saying:

"Runs good, it looks really good, they took very good care of it," said J.J. Winnemuller. "I think this is a good way to show that there’s a lot of love up here that is getting sent down with this truck."

Making a difference

The backstory:

In the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, Helping Hands Disaster Relief has sent more than 40 campers to parts of North Carolina and Tennessee for people who lost their homes.

Through those connections, Winnemuller learned about the Lost Creek Volunteer Fire Department in Hazard, Kentucky. After severe flooding in January, the first responders became the ones in need.

"Down there right now, there are three departments that are pretty much without equipment," Winnemuller said.

Winnemuller helped collect gear from local fire departments. But a truck, that's a bigger ask. That is, until Winnemuller found out the Village of Cedar Grove and Town of Holland had one for sale.

"At the end of the day, both of them unanimously decided to donate it to help them out," Winnemuller said.

For the people of Kentucky, it is a potentially life-saving donation.

"The longer it takes them calling another department out there, the more devastation you’re going to have on your property or even somebody’s life," Winnemuller said.

The work continues

What's next:

While the truck heads south, the work continues. Helping Hands Disaster Relief just sent two campers to a flood-stricken region of Iowa – with two more ready to head west soon.

Learn more information about Helping Hands Disaster Relief.