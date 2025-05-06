Wisconsin elevated fire danger; burn permits suspended in 30 counties

article

The Brief The Wisconsin DNR said the state will be experiencing elevated fire danger this week. Burn permits have been suspended in 30 counties. So far in 2025, 658 wildfires have burned 2,220 acres of land in Wisconsin.



The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources on Tuesday said the state will be experiencing elevated fire danger throughout the week, with burn permits suspended in 30 counties.

Elevated fire danger

Big picture view:

The DNR said even a few days between precipitation can dry out grasses, pine needles and leaf litter, creating hazardous conditions. Add low humidity and variable winds to the mix, and fire danger increases significantly.

The seven-day forecast shows no precipitation for much of central and northern Wisconsin, according to the DNR, exacerbating the conditions in areas already in "High" or "Very High" fire danger. The elevated fire danger will continue until there is significant rainfall, and the DNR is continuing to suspend burn permits in 30 counties where it has burn restriction authority.

The vegetation in southern Wisconsin is continuing to green up, helping reduce the risk for wildfires in this region.

By the numbers:

Spring is the most critical fire season in Wisconsin, according to the DNR. So far in 2025, 658 wildfires have burned 2,220 acres of land.

Help prevent wildfires

What you can do:

The DNR said embers from any fire, especially burn piles and campfires, can easily get out of control and cause a wildfire if not properly extinguished. Please avoid all burning until conditions improve.

DNR burn permit restrictions and fire danger vary from county to county. However, the DNR will suspend annual burn permits in these critical areas where the DNR has burn restriction authority.

Outdoor enthusiasts should also be extra careful with off-road vehicles or equipment that can create a spark and start a fire. With dry weather conditions across much of the state, the DNR said fires can spark at any time.

Follow these simple tips to prevent wildfires from getting out of control:

Avoid outdoor burning until conditions improve.

Operate equipment (chainsaws, off-road vehicles, lawnmowers, etc.) early in the morning or late in the day to avoid sparks at peak burn hours.

Secure dragging trailer chains.

Report fires early and call 911.

Check current fire danger, wildfire reports and burning restrictions on the DNR's website.

Ackley fires near Ashland

The backstory:

On Wednesday, the DNR said the Ackley fires burned an estimated 23 acres of swamp grass and cattails over a 4.5-mile stretch of highway near Ackley Road east of Ashland.

Air patrol identified several different start points along the highway ditch, which grew into four separate fires. Ten structures were threatened and saved through the joint efforts of DNR fire crews, the Ashland County sheriff's department and the Bad River, Ashland, Saxon and Kimball fire departments.