Wisconsin farmers combat drought with solar-powered water reels

In southeast Wisconsin, drought problems are growing faster than some crops, but two local farmers are turning these setbacks into solutions.

The farmers now have a new tool to help their crops. A solar-powered irrigation system called a water reel can help them water their crops.

"This is just an unusual year," said Gary Thompson, the owner of Lannon Sunflower.

A dry spell has hit southeast Wisconsin.

"This pretty much comes with farming," Thompson said.

Thompson said his sunflower farm in Menomonee Falls has only gotten three inches of rain since May.

"So the crops are really struggling here," said Thompson.

Thompson said he had one solution to keep the crops alive: a water reel powered by solar panels.

"The neat thing is, it draws itself back and shuts itself off," Thompson said.

Thompson said it shoots water 40 feet in the air. In this drought, Thompson said this tool makes all the difference.

"I think the crop would be completely wilted, to be honest with you," said Thompson.

"Farmers are experts at dealing with whatever Mother Nature throws in our path," said Terry Vlossak, the co-owner of Full Harvest Farm LLC.

At Full Harvest Farm in Hartford, Vlossak said when there's no rain, you have to get creative and make your water source.

Water reel

"This is the drip tape we lay down the middle," Vlossak said. "It soaks right into the ground, right at the base of the plant, where the plant can take it up."

During a time when Mother Nature is not on their side, two different farmers are spraying their luck one solution at a time.

"We are trying to come up with a rain dance to help Mother Nature stop by our farm," said Thompson.

Both farmers say this drought has affected cucumbers, broccoli and cauliflower plants. Peppers and sunflowers seem to love the sun and are growing nicely.