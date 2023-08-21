Wisconsin extreme heat: High school football teams prepared

article

High school sports coaches and teams are planning for the worst this week in terms of heat, but in Brookfield, one team is only thinking about preparing how to win.

Between the lines at Harris-Thomas Stadium, even practice runs on principle for Colin Brusky and the Brookfield Central Lancers.

"We have our jokes and giggles, but at the end of the day, we're here for a mission to go all the way for the Gold Ball," said Colin Brusky. "We all have that same mindset."

With a short week at practice, the Lancers are focused on more than x's and o's. With extreme heat coming, they're also focused on H2O.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Brookfield Central Lancers

"Hydration doesn't start at practice. It starts at being home," said Lindsay Thompson, an athletic trainer.

Thompson and other coaches met last weekend to decide how they'll manage the heat for all athletes. The solution is to take more water breaks while considering sliding practice times or game times.

"Heat illnesses can be prevented by just being smart about your practice times and when you're conducting your activities," Thompson said.

Brookfield Central Lancers

She's also watching for athletes that show signs of struggle or confusion. They're the same symptoms Dr. Andrew Makowski sees in the ER at Ascension St. Joseph's Hospital.

"By the time you feel thirsty, you are already slightly dehydrated, so it's important to push the fluids, push them early," said Makowski. "Take frequent water breaks and dial your exercise and intensity down 10-20 percent."

Back at practice, Brusky said his team is ready for any audible thrown their way.

"We have a mission in mind," said Brusky. "We're willing to do anything we can."