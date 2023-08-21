Wisconsin extreme heat: Buckling pavement concerns rise, DOT says
MADISON, Wis. - The extreme heat forecast for Wisconsin this week could create conditions for pavement buckling, Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) officials say.
WisDOT officials are advising motorists to be alert and take extra caution.
A news release says when very hot conditions occur, it causes the pavement slabs to expand and push against one another. If the pressure becomes great enough, the pavement can buckle and create unexpected bumps or dips.
While it’s difficult to predict if or where buckling may occur, WisDOT offers these tips:
- Slow down, buckle up and focus your full attention on the roadway.
- Watch for slowing traffic and be ready to move over for all roadside workers, including highway crews as they repair damaged pavement.
- Before your trip, check the 511 Travel Information system (511wi.gov) for the latest on any incidents or delays.
- If necessary, report serious pavement issues by calling 911. Be ready to provide specific location information.