Wisconsin extreme heat: Buckling pavement concerns rise, DOT says

The extreme heat forecast for Wisconsin this week could create conditions for pavement buckling, Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) officials say.

WisDOT officials are advising motorists to be alert and take extra caution.

A news release says when very hot conditions occur, it causes the pavement slabs to expand and push against one another. If the pressure becomes great enough, the pavement can buckle and create unexpected bumps or dips.

While it’s difficult to predict if or where buckling may occur, WisDOT offers these tips: