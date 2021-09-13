Expand / Collapse search

Wisconsin executive branch workers vaccinated; nearly 70% at least 1 shot

By AP author
Published 
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
Associated Press
article

MADISON, Wis. - Almost 70% of state executive branch workers have received at least one shot of COVID-19 vaccine, Gov. Tony Evers' administration said Monday.

More than 30,000 people work in executive branch jobs across Wisconsin. Evers' administration said that so far 87% of the employees have complied with an order the administration issued Thursday requiring executive branch workers to report their vaccination status.

Evers hasn't mandated vaccinations for anyone, but he said in August he was considering it.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The University of Wisconsin-Madison announced earlier this month that almost 90% of its students, faculty and campus workers have been fully vaccinated. The UW System has not mandated vaccinations, either.

As of Sunday, the state's seven-day average of COVID-19 cases stood at 1,482, continuing a slight downward trend that began last week.

COVID cases rise in Milwaukee 12-15 year olds, health commissioner says
article

COVID cases rise in Milwaukee 12-15 year olds, health commissioner says

Milwaukee’s commissioner of health says the coronavirus continues to be a pandemic among the unvaccinated, and that getting the vaccine is the best way to protect yourself and others, but the demographic becoming infected the fastest may surprise you.

Man accused of killing grandson pleads not guilty
article

Man accused of killing grandson pleads not guilty

The man accused of killing his 12-year-old grandson pleaded not guilty on Monday, Sept. 13 to charges against him.

Cudahy bomb threats lead to early dismissal

Cudahy High School students were sent home from class on Monday, Sept. 13 after bomb threats against the building.