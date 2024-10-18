Wisconsin EV charging stations, new federal funding for certain areas

article

There's another opportunity to apply for federal funding to continue building Wisconsin’s electric vehicle (EV) charging network.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), the fast-charging stations are funded through the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Program under the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

This round of funding will fill coverage gaps after the first round of awards was announced in May 2024. WisDOT awarded $23.3 million to support 53 projects.

The current request for proposals seeks applicants in specific geographic areas. This includes:

Eau Claire

Superior

Tomahawk

Marinette

Columbus

Milwaukee

Tomah

Check out the WisDOT website for the map and full list of locations.

WisDOT says the charging stations will be within one mile of a highway intersection or interstate exit and will feature four charger ports, each delivering at least 150 kilowatts of power.

In addition to providing fast and convenient charging, these stations will offer amenities such as restrooms and food and beverage options.

"This network will allow us to provide an essential service to commuters, travelers, and visitors who can now make solid plans and go farther on every trip," WisDOT Secretary Kristina Boardman said. "We’re excited to offer this opportunity to more applicants because we must ensure we’re distributing this critical funding in areas where we’re currently lacking as we continue to look to the future of this statewide program."

WisDOT is currently accepting applications in the selected areas until Feb. 14, 2025. WisDOT will then review the submitted applications and announce awards in spring 2025. Wisconsin is expected to receive more than $78 million in National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Program funding over the next five years.

For more information, click here.