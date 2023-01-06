Evers declares Wisconsin energy emergency, cites weather challenges

article

Gov. Tony Evers on Friday, Jan. 6 signed an executive order, declaring an energy emergency in the state of Wisconsin.

In a news release, the governor's office said persistent challenges caused by weeks of severe winter weather have impacted the distribution of residential heating fuel, including heating oil and propane.

The emergency declaration, the release said will allow for "swift and efficient" delivery of heating fuel. It will also provide a 30-day waiver that allows suppliers to get caught up from the weather-related delays. Evers also declared an energy emergency on Dec. 22.

According to the Public Service Commission’s Office of Energy Innovation, multiple suppliers have reported challenges such as long lines at terminals and having to drive further distances to collect needed products.

Statement from Evers:

"Over the past weeks, residents and industry alike have had to deal with the challenges of severe winter weather and its impact on everyday necessities. The health, welfare, and safety of our neighbors depend on access to fuel for home heating. Getting residential heating fuel like propane and heating oil moving now to those who need it will help our neighbors remain safe as we enter the next few months of winter."

