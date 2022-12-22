Evers declares Wisconsin energy emergency amid winter storm

article

Gov. Tony Evers on Thursday, Dec. 22 issued an executive order – declaring an energy emergency for the state of Wisconsin.

Due to the below-average temperatures and accumulating and blowing snow throughout the state, the governor's office said deliveries of liquid fuels for home heating shipped by truck, barge and particularly rail are limited.

Additionally, because Wisconsin had several weather-related power outages recently, and more could occur from this weather event due to downed trees and ice on lines, eliminating barriers for energy emergency responders is essential, the governor's office said – especially for out-of-state line workers.

The governor's office said the order will allow for the swift, efficient delivery of fuel products, as well as streamlined restoration efforts in the event of significant power outages throughout the state.



According to the Public Service Commission’s Office of Energy Innovation, multiple liquid fuel terminals across the state have reported limited product supplies for distribution, and utilities indicated the potential for mutual aid response from out of state.

The governor's executive order provides a 10-day waiver from specific federal and state requirements for those providing energy emergency response supplies, which will allow fuel suppliers to get caught up from the weather-related delays and quicker arrival of out-of-state utility restoration workers.

Statement from Evers:

"Over the past days and weeks, Wisconsinites across the state have braved snow and ice storms, with more the next couple of days, combined with high winds and extremely cold temperatures. The health, welfare, and safety of our neighbors depend on access to fuel for home heating.

"Getting liquid fuel products moving now to those who need it and making it as easy as possible for utility crews to restore power, if needed, will help our folks stay safe."