Wisconsin electric vehicle charging stations; $14M in grants secured

The Brief Wisconsin received $14 million in federal NEVI grants to install 26 EV charging stations. The stations will be along the state's Alternative Fuel Corridor to support over 37,000 registered EVs and travelers. Site locations, chosen by WisDOT, prioritize accessibility (like pull-through parking) and include retail, restaurants, and convenience stores.



Wisconsin has secured $14 million in federal grants to build 26 electric vehicle (EV) charging stations in the state. The grants are supported through the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) program.

New EV charging stations

What we know:

A news release says the charging stations will be built along Wisconsin’s Alternative Fuel Corridor. It is hoped the stations will support the more than 37,000 EVs registered in the state, as well as travelers and visitors. Site locations include fuel convenience stores, restaurants, lodging, and retail/grocery stores.



Officials said WisDOT evaluated a variety of factors when choosing these projects, including location, the potential for future development, availability of pull-through parking spaces to allow for larger EVs, and extended business site hours to accommodate longer refueling times.

The state has posted a full list of the 26 awarded locations.

The locations of every planned charging station can be found on WisDOT’s EV charging station dashboard.