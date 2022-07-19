Wisconsin Elections Commission website overhauled; easier to use

Election officials and voters across Wisconsin will notice a new look for the Wisconsin Elections Commission website. It is intended to be easier to use – both for the state's election clerks and the thousands of Wisconsin residents who use the site. The new site debuted on Tuesday, July 19.

A news release says the website includes easy-to-find links to other important election-related sites maintained by the WEC, such as MyVote, where voters can access information about their local elections as well as register to vote and request absentee ballots, and Badger Voters, where anyone can purchase datasets about past elections.

Agency staff and an outside vendor created the new website design with input from clerks, voters, and poll workers over many months and multiple sessions that tested the usability of the site. User feedback from all corners will continue to drive the website design after the launch, WEC officials said.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Municipal clerks are among the heaviest users of elections.wi.gov, as it contains all Clerk Communications, along with various manuals and instructional material for administering elections. The site also offers information about training opportunities for election officials.