Wisconsin election: Waukesha County voter turnout strong

The Brief Voters in Waukesha County turned out strongly for governor, national issues, and referendums. Waukesha County voters face an upcoming Dec. 15 special election for county executive.



Voters in Waukesha County say national issues motivated them to head to the polls Tuesday.

Voting across Waukesha County

What To Know:

A visit to three different polling places in three different communities showed that poll workers reported turnout had been very strong. In Waukesha, the city issued more than 12,000 absentee ballots. Only 1,100 remained outstanding as of Friday night. We spotted a line out the door at the Waukesha Expo Center at around 4:15 p.m.

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Political reporter Jason Calvi reported Elm Grove is a spot to keep an eye on. In 2022, Republican Tim Michels beat Democrat Tony Evers in the governor’s race by just under 200 votes. But in 2024, Elm Grove flipped to blue, edging Democrat Kamala Harris ahead of Donald Trump by a mere 48 votes.

Elm Grove election officials say about 40% of voters cast their ballot absentee for the midterms.

In Brookfield, voters on both sides of the aisle said – more than anything on the ballot – this election is a chance to make a statement about the state of the country.

"I’m sure people are more excited to vote this year – especially for whatever is going on. Gas prices, people are suffering – people cannot even afford a home. All those things motivate people to go to the polls and vote," said voter Carlot Dorve.

"For me, it’s stronger that we keep this country as a republic," said voter Ralph Story.

Referendums

What To Know:

Two big referendums are on the ballot.

Muskego has a $5.9 million referendum on the ballot to fund additional police officers and transition the city to a full-time fire department. Currently, Tess Corners Fire Department operates as a volunteer agency. The city says if the referendum passes, money would be used to fund 16 full-time positions and 36 part-time firefighter and EMS positions.

Voters in the Elmbrook School District have a big decision to make. On the ballot is a $100 million school facility referendum. The district says the money would be used to renovate four schools. If approved, the district says taxes would increase by about $55 a year for owners of a $500,000 home.

"It’s all about the money. I think when it comes to education, whatever can be done should be done. If it takes more money – so be it," said voter William Salin.

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"I think a lot of people are for it. We need the young kids to be educated," said voter Pat Westen.

Related article

Special Election on Dec. 15

What's next:

County residents will still see one more election before the year is over. A special election will be held on Dec. 15 to select a County Executive. Paul Farrow died earlier this year from a rare form of cancer. Tom Farley has served as interim county executive since July, but he is not seeking election. Two Republican state legislators will be on the ballot next month: state Sen. Chris Kapenga of Delafield and state Rep. Adam Neylon of Pewaukee. Both men are also seeking reelection to their respective seats.

The winner of this race would resign from their current position and would serve the remainder of Farrow’s term – which is through April of next year. The winner would then have to seek reelection.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s Bret Lemoine and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.