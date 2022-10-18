Wisconsin driver's license practice test; DMV launches free online

article

Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) on Tuesday, Oct. 18 announced the launch of a free, new tool to help novice drivers prepare to get their driver's license.

The online "Knowledge and Road Signs Practice Test," the DMV said, will help users better understand what’s being tested, become familiar with the various question types, and understand how the DMV scores results.

The questions are similar in format and structure to the actual "Knowledge and Road Signs" test administered at select DMVs. After users answer 20 questions, the correct answers will be provided and their overall score will be available. Some questions have images from the Wisconsin Motorists’ Handbook and reference the page covering the topic.

The previous version of the practice test, available on mobile app stores, will be decommissioned now that the online option is available. Three, free knowledge test versions, geared to the specific driver test, are available:

Statement from DMV Administrator Kristina Boardman:

"Having safe drivers on our roads is our goal. Giving novice drivers another tool to help them understand their roles and responsibilities can only help in improving highway safety. Having confidence that they know the rules of the road and, equally important, reviewing what they don’t know will improve their skills before they get behind the wheel."