Wisconsin DPI: Open enrollment application period opens Feb. 1

article

The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction announced on Monday, Jan. 25 the online application period for the Public School Open Enrollment program for the 2021-22 school year opens next week.

Beginning Feb. 1 and running through April 30, parents and guardians can apply to send their children to any public school district in Wisconsin during the 2021-22 school year through the open enrollment program. Application materials and additional information on the program are available on the DPI’s website.

A news release says during the 2019-20 school year, 65,266 students transferred school districts through the open enrollment program. Districts are required to notify applicants by June 11 on the status of their open enrollment application.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Transportation to and from a nonresident school, in most circumstances, is the responsibility of the parent or guardian. However, some school districts may provide partial transportation.

Additional information from an open enrollment consultant is available toll-free by calling (888) 245-2732, or emailing openenrollment@dpi.wi.gov.