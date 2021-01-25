Expand / Collapse search

Wisconsin DPI: Open enrollment application period opens Feb. 1

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Education
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction announced on Monday, Jan. 25 the online application period for the Public School Open Enrollment program for the 2021-22 school year opens next week.

Beginning Feb. 1 and running through April 30, parents and guardians can apply to send their children to any public school district in Wisconsin during the 2021-22 school year through the open enrollment program. Application materials and additional information on the program are available on the DPI’s website.

A news release says during the 2019-20 school year, 65,266 students transferred school districts through the open enrollment program. Districts are required to notify applicants by June 11 on the status of their open enrollment application.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Transportation to and from a nonresident school, in most circumstances, is the responsibility of the parent or guardian. However, some school districts may provide partial transportation.

Additional information from an open enrollment consultant is available toll-free by calling (888) 245-2732, or emailing openenrollment@dpi.wi.gov.

New ordinance: Travelers coming to the US have a negative test

Tom Karnes, president of&nbsp;LaMacchia Travel Agency, joins FOX6 with more details.&nbsp;

Red Cross urges blood donation to maintain supply amid pandemic
slideshow

Red Cross urges blood donation to maintain supply amid pandemic

The Red Cross is urging healthy individuals to make an appointment to give blood or platelets this month.

Message from health experts as we all await the COVID-19 vaccine
slideshow

Message from health experts as we all await the COVID-19 vaccine

Dr. Robert Citronberg, the executive medical director of infectious disease ad prevention for Advocate Aurora Health joins FOX6 WakeUp with more information.