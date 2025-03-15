DOGE closures in Wisconsin: List, timeline of offices that may close

article

The Brief Federal government offices in Wisconsin could close this year. The Associated Press obtained a list of when and where leads are being terminated and which agencies will be impacted. The mass canceling of leases is part of a push by Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency.



Hundreds of offices across the country will become empty this summer as the federal government plans to cancel leases in nearly every state – including Wisconsin.

The mass canceling of leases is part of the frenetic and error-riddled push by Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency to terminate leases because they say they waste money.

Dig deeper:

Musk's Department of Government Efficiency maintains a list of canceled real estate leases on its website, but internal documents obtained by The Associated Press contain a crucial detail: when those cancellations are expected to take effect.

DOGE closings list

Timeline:

The documents from inside the General Services Administration, the U.S. government's real estate manager, list dozens of federal office and building leases expected to end by June 30, with hundreds more slated over the coming months.

The rapid pace of cancellations has raised alarms, with some agencies and lawmakers appealing to DOGE to exempt specific buildings. Several agencies are facing 20 or more lease cancellations in all, including the IRS, the Social Security Administration, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the U.S. Geological Survey.

Many of the terminations would affect agencies that aren't as well-known but oversee services critical to many Americans. Here's what that includes in Wisconsin:

United States Fish and Wildlife Service, Madison, Wis. (2,871 square feet, June 30)

Bureau of Indian Affairs, Ashland, Wis. (34,970 square feet, Aug. 31)

Internal Revenue Service National Office, La Crosse, Wis. (2,165 square feet, Aug. 31)

Bureau of Indian Affairs, Shawano, Wis. (1,990 square feet, Aug. 31)

Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, Madison, Wis. (2,477 square feet, Sept. 30)

Food and Drug Administration, Madison, Wis. (2,975 square feet, Sept. 30)

Federal Highway Administration, Madison, Wis. (6,254 square feet, Sept. 30)

Defense Contract Management Agency-National, Merrill, Wis. (393 square feet, Sept. 30)

Rural Housing Service, Stevens Point, Wis. (15,843 square feet, Sept. 30)