Wisconsin DNR youth fishing clinics, kids learn the basics

The Brief The Wisconsin DNR organized several youth fishing clinics across SE Wisconsin. Kids were invited to learn how to fish from local fishing club members. According to the DNR, the area's first youth fishing clinic was held 40 years ago.



The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources on Saturday organized several youth fishing clinics across southeast Wisconsin.

Local perspective:

Kids ages 15 and under were invited to learn how to fish from local fishing club members.

"Give them the basics, how to bait a hook," said Rob Newman, president of the Okauchee Fishing Club. "A lot of the kids have never done this before, their parents are not familiar with it. It's a great introductory to fishing event."

"It feels great," said Nick Jellen, who brought his daughter. "It's something my dad did with me and my brothers growing up. It feels good to actually pass that knowledge down to my daughter."

Youth fishing clinic at Brown Deer Park

In addition to free beginner fishing lessons, the DNR partnered with local clubs to organize activities like fish printing, casting games and prizes.

"It helped me learn what a bobber's purpose is," said Roman May, who caught his first fish on Saturday. "I always thought it was so you don't lose your fish."

Events were held at Brown Deer Park, Dineen Park, Kosciuszko Park and Mitchell Park in Milwaukee; Greenfield Park and McCarty Park in West Allis; Sheridan Park in Cudahy, Scout Lake in Greendale; and Regner Park in West Bend.

The backstory:

According to the DNR, the first youth fishing clinic in southeast Wisconsin was held 40 years ago.