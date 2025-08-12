Wisconsin DNR assessing storm damage at state parks, other properties

article

The Brief The Wisconsin DNR said recent storms have damaged state-managed properties. That includes state parks, trails and other areas across the state. Specific information about closed areas of properties will be posted online.



The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources on Tuesday announced that recent storms have damaged numerous state-managed properties – including state parks, trails, recreation areas and wildlife areas.

State parks, trails damaged

What they're saying:

DNR crews are currently assessing the extent of the storm damage, which varies across the state and ranges from minor washouts and downed trees to partial property and trail closures.

The DNR asks the public to help property managers by staying away from closed areas. This will keep the public safe and allow DNR staff to focus on clean-up efforts and reopening amenities for visitors.

Anyone who is hiking or recreating at a state-managed property and comes across a downed tree or washed-out trail is asked to make a detailed note of the location and share that with the on-site property staff.

As a general reminder, trails and other areas will likely be muddy and wet over the next several days. Property users are reminded to proceed with caution as surfaces will be slippery and to be aware of the weather and current conditions as they prepare for their visit.

What's next:

With tens of thousands of acres of property and thousands of miles of trails, it may take DNR staff several days to fully assess all damages. Areas damaged by recent storms will be reopened as repairs are made. An estimate of when all repairs will be completed is not available.

Know before you go

What you can do:

For more information on the conditions at Wisconsin State Park System properties, visit the DNR’s Property Notices. For more information on wildlife areas and other state properties, use the DNR Staff Directory to find contact information for the staff at those properties.

More specific information about closed areas of properties will be posted to each property's webpage as it is available. For more information, parkgoers can select their property of interest using the DNR's "Find a Park" tool.