The Brief The Wisconsin DNR has a heads-up about a "destructive, invasive" insect. The Asian longhorned beetle has been found in six states, including Illinois. The beetles are active from July through September.



The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has a heads-up for residents about a "destructive, invasive" insect that may arrive this summer: the Asian longhorned beetle.

Are Asian longhorned beetles in Wisconsin?

According to the DNR, the beetle has not yet been found in Wisconsin. However, infestations have been found in six states – including Illinois.

Where did Asian longhorned beetles come from?

The beetles are native to China and the Korean Peninsula. It is believed they got to North America as stowaways in wood packing materials. They have also been found in Europe.

What do Asian longhorned beetles look like?

Adult beetles can reach 1.5 inches in length. They have shiny black bodies with white spots. There are black-and-white stripes on their antennae. They are active from July through September.

What do Asian longhorned beetles do?

The Asian longhorned beetle attacks maples and other trees that lose their leaves each fall, the DNR said, such as birch, elm and poplar trees.

Asian longhorned beetle eggs are laid on the tree and, after they hatch, the larvae tunnel under the bark and into the wood. Adults emerge the next summer by chewing an exit hole through the bark.

If they become established in North America, the DNR said there will be "serious environmental and economic impacts, especially to maple forests and industries that use maple products."

What can I do about Asian lonhorned beetles?

Anyone who thinks they spotted an Asian longhorned beetle is asked to take high-quality, close-up photos and note their location as precisely as possible.

The beetle can easily hide in forewood, the DNR said, so avoid moving firewood long distances.

Any new and emerging insects should be reported to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection’s Pest Hotline at 866-440-7523 or via email.

For more information about identifying or controlling Asian longhorn beetles, contact the DNR Forest Health specialist for your part of the state.